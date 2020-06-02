Albany State University held a virtual graduation to celebrate the Class of 2020, allowing the athletic department to honor a special group.
The Golden Rams released a list of their graduating student-athletes with the goal of recognizing their hard work and the completion of their undergraduate degrees.
The ASU spring 2020 graduates are as follows:
Football
Brandon Crawford, Christopher Sparks, Terry Compton, Jamie Glenn, McKinley Habersham, Toryan Bell
Women’s Basketball
Gemyia Bowman, Alexandria James, Breanna Wilson
Baseball
Jordan Griffin, Peter Settrich, Tyler Berry, Paul Roth
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Dykearah Jones, Channelle Wong
Men’s Golf
Christian Hanson, Abhinav Walia
Women’s Soccer
Shanai Jackson-Brown, Frenchell Bryant
Women’s Tennis
Latoya Boyd, Jordan Foston, Alani Gauthier
Men’s Track & Field
Christopher Jackson
Cheerleading
MarcQuii Hicks, Milenah Doswell
