Albany State University held a virtual graduation to celebrate the Class of 2020, allowing the athletic department to honor a special group.

The Golden Rams released a list of their graduating student-athletes with the goal of recognizing their hard work and the completion of their undergraduate degrees.

The ASU spring 2020 graduates are as follows:

Football

Brandon Crawford, Christopher Sparks, Terry Compton, Jamie Glenn, McKinley Habersham, Toryan Bell

Women’s Basketball

Gemyia Bowman, Alexandria James, Breanna Wilson

Baseball

Jordan Griffin, Peter Settrich, Tyler Berry, Paul Roth

Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Dykearah Jones, Channelle Wong

Men’s Golf

Christian Hanson, Abhinav Walia

Women’s Soccer

Shanai Jackson-Brown, Frenchell Bryant

Women’s Tennis

Latoya Boyd, Jordan Foston, Alani Gauthier

Men’s Track & Field

Christopher Jackson

Cheerleading

MarcQuii Hicks, Milenah Doswell

