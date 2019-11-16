Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina called for the SIAC winner to have a spot in the NCAA playoffs Friday afternoon during a press conference at Lovett Hall on the campus of Albany State University.
“This conference is tough,” Giardina said. “It is like Murder’s Row playing conference opponents week after week. I think if we win the championship we should be in the playoffs,” he said. “If they win (Miles), then I think they deserve a spot in the playoffs. If you can win this conference. I believe you should be in the playoffs.”
The coaches and two players from each team were on hand for the press conference to discuss their seasons and what it would take to win the game and the championship.
Both coaches said the game outcome would hinge on big plays and turnovers.
Albany State (7-3) and Miles College (8-2) have met in the championship game five times now. Last year Miles won in Birmingham.