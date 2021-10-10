ALBANY — Sophomore quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw three touchdown passes and had nearly 300 passing yards Saturday afternoon as Albany State's Golden Rams blew past Edward Waters University of Jacksonville 30-0 in front of a huge Homecoming crowd at Albany State University Coliseum.
Leading 7-0 after the first quarter on the strength of a three-yard touchdown run by Marcus Fulks, Bonneau hit Joe Shorter on the first play of the second quarter for a 65-yard touchdown pass and the huge crowd was enjoying it. Kicker Gabe Ballinas hit the upright with the extra point, but the Rams (5-1, 2-0 SIAC) were up 13-0.
Ballinas had an earlier field goal attempt blocked and hit the upright on the first extra point, but then nailed a 42-yard field goal as time ran out in the first half and Albany State led 16-0 at the half.
The fans continued loving it in the third quarter when Bonneau threw two more touchdown passes — another to Shorter on a 54-yard pass play, then one to Kristian Grant on a 35-yard pass play. Ballinas hit both of those extra points to make the score 30-0.
While the offense was rolling, the "Dirty Blue" Ram defense was all over Edward Waters. It was midway through the second quarter before the Tigers got a first down and didn't really threaten to score until the second half. Each time the Tigers got close, the defense stopped the drive and the Rams took over on downs.
Linebacker Stephan Pierre, a redshirt sophomore from Tallahassee, led the Golden Rams with 13 tackles, including one for loss. Brandarious Rawlings pulled down seven tackles and Coemba Jones had five.
The Golden Rams will play next Saturday in Columbia, S.C. against the Benedict Tigers (1-4). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
