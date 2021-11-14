ASU_cover.jpg

Albany State's Kristian Grant (82) runs against Miles College during the SIAC Championship Game.

 Albany State University Athletics

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — The third time was the charm for the Albany State football team.

In 2018 and 2019, the Golden Rams had fallen to the Miles College Golden Bears in the SIAC Championship Game. Having to wait out 2020 as the global pandemic halted the season, ASU dominated the Golden Bears 31-0 Saturday and it wasn't close.

In the end, the Golden Rams racked up 342 yards of total offense, while holding Miles College to just 132. Quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw for 180 yards and one touchdown with a long of 67 yards.

Marcuis Fulks carried the load for the Golden Rams, gaining 75 yards while Issaiah McCray followed with 69 yards. Ralph Lovett had two catches for 59 yards, with a long of 53 yards. Joe Shorter made the biggest play of the day, hauling in a 67-yard bomb from Bonneau.

Stephan Pierre finished with a game-high nine tackles. Malik Barnes had five tackles while James Hawkins and Anthony Harvey had four tackles each. 

The Golden Rams got on the board first with 13:16 in the first quarter on a marcuis Fulks one-yard run. Gabriel Ballinas nailed a 34-yard field goal with 7:49 remaining in the first quarter. With 13:33 left in the second quarter, Kam Ward punched in a touchdown from one yard out. With 9:00 remaining in the third quarter, Tyree Taylor hauled in a 9-yard pass. Issaiah McCray finished the day's coring with a 30-yard run.

The Golden Rams, currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Super Regional Poll, now await their seeding and playoff game location.

