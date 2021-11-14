...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the Florida panhandle
and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Albany State's Kristian Grant (82) runs against Miles College during the SIAC Championship Game.
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — The third time was the charm for the Albany State football team.
In 2018 and 2019, the Golden Rams had fallen to the Miles College Golden Bears in the SIAC Championship Game. Having to wait out 2020 as the global pandemic halted the season, ASU dominated the Golden Bears 31-0 Saturday and it wasn't close.
In the end, the Golden Rams racked up 342 yards of total offense, while holding Miles College to just 132. Quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw for 180 yards and one touchdown with a long of 67 yards.
Marcuis Fulks carried the load for the Golden Rams, gaining 75 yards while Issaiah McCray followed with 69 yards. Ralph Lovett had two catches for 59 yards, with a long of 53 yards. Joe Shorter made the biggest play of the day, hauling in a 67-yard bomb from Bonneau.
Stephan Pierre finished with a game-high nine tackles. Malik Barnes had five tackles while James Hawkins and Anthony Harvey had four tackles each.
The Golden Rams got on the board first with 13:16 in the first quarter on a marcuis Fulks one-yard run. Gabriel Ballinas nailed a 34-yard field goal with 7:49 remaining in the first quarter. With 13:33 left in the second quarter, Kam Ward punched in a touchdown from one yard out. With 9:00 remaining in the third quarter, Tyree Taylor hauled in a 9-yard pass. Issaiah McCray finished the day's coring with a 30-yard run.
The Golden Rams, currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Super Regional Poll, now await their seeding and playoff game location.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.