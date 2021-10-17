COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Albany State Golden Rams started Saturday's football game in unfamiliar territory, falling behind 6-0 on the heels of an interception returned 52 yards for a touchdown by Benedict College's Keeven Russ.
But, it wouldn't take Gabe Giardina's team long to overcome that adversity.
Before the end of the first quarter, the Golden Rams took the lead at 7-6 behind Tori Sapp's 22-yard touchdown reception from Dionte Bonneau and a Gabriel Ballinas kick. From there, it was all ASU, which rolled to a 28-6 victory, improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in SIAC play.
ASU opened the third quarter with a Marcuis Fulks touchdown of seven yards extended ASU's lead to 14-6. On the ensuing drive three-time SIAC defensive Player of the Week Stephan Pierre scooped a fumble and rumbled 30 yards for the score. Ballinas' kick made the score 21-6. Fulks capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard TD run for the 28-6 final.
It was not ASU's best offensive output with only 258 yards of total offense, but defensively they held BC to just 161 yards of total offense.
Ballinas made all of his extra points, averaged 43.2 yards on each punt and three of his punts were downed inside BC's 20-yard line.
Defensively, Malik Barnes and Jaree Turner led the Golden Rams with four tackles each. James Hawkins had three tackles and Pierre had two.
The Golden Rams return home for Senior Day on Saturday to face the Savannah State Tigers at 2 p.m. at the Albany State University Coliseum.
