ALBANY — The Albany State "Dirty Blue" defense held Miles College to just 56 yards rushing and 99 yards passing Saturday and the Golden Rams recorded their fourth win of the football season, as well as their second in the SIAC, 20-3.
Senior linebacker Stephan Pierre led the Albany State defense with 15 tackles and Jaree Turner picked off a Miles pass and took it 40 yards into the end zone for a pick-6.
The Golden Rams had one real scoring drive that ended with a touchdown. In the second quarter, quarterback Dionte Bonneau engineered a 12-play 64-yard drive that ended when Marcuis Fulks scored on a two-yard run. The run by Fulks and the Turner pick-6 gave the Rams a 14-3 halftime lead.
The Golden Rams got their one big play on offense after the "Dirty Blue" defense stopped Miles on their first possession of the second half. After the punt, ASU had the ball at the 38 and Bonneau threw a bomb to Joe Shorter who caught the pass and raced into the end zone for six points.
Bonneau was 10 or 17 for 120 yards and a touchdown on the day. Kam Ward led the rushing attack with 52 yards on 14 carries while Marcuis Fulks picked up 47 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.
The Golden Rams (4-1, 2-0) will travel to Jacksonville, Fla. next Saturday to face Edward Waters at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.