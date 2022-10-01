0017.jpg

Albany State football players listen to coaching during Saturday's win over Miles College.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Albany State "Dirty Blue" defense held Miles College to just 56 yards rushing and 99 yards passing Saturday and the Golden Rams recorded their fourth win of the football season, as well as their second in the SIAC, 20-3.

Senior linebacker Stephan Pierre led the Albany State defense with 15 tackles and Jaree Turner picked off a Miles pass and took it 40 yards into the end zone for a pick-6.

