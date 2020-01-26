Homecoming against your biggest rival can be challenging. The Golden Rams of Albany State lost both homecoming games to Fort Valley State Saturday night in front of a huge crowd at the newly named on Albany State’s East Campus.
The Lady Rams fell to the Lady Wildcats 75-67 and the men lost to Fort Valley 72-64.
After ending the first quarter tied at 17, the Lady Wildcats of Fort Valley broke open the game by outscoring Albany State 29-13 in the second quarter, including an 11-0 run in the middle of the quarter. Things didn’t start out well for the Lady Rams in third either as Fort Valley continued the offensive onslaught and led by as many as 25 points before the Albany State women started coming back. Albany State outscored the Wildcats 18-9 in the final quarter, but it was too little, too late as the Wildcats handed the Lady Rams their 15th loss of the year.
Alexandria James led the Golden Rams with 26 points and five rebounds. James was two-of-four from beyond the three-point line. Ciera Norman added 16 points and three rebounds.
Taziha Fanning led the way for the Wildcats with making 7-of-9 attempts for 19 points to go with her 17 rebounds and four assists. Nola Carter finished with a double-double performance of 16 points on 7-for-14 tries and 11 boards.
Albany State is now 3-15 on the year and 1-9 in the conference.
The Albany State men jumped out an early 15-6 lead Saturday night, but the Wildcats chipped away and eventually took a 33-27 halftime lead into the break.
The game was tied at 50 with just over seven minutes remaining, but the Wildcats went on a seven-point run to pull away and take the lead for good.
Randy McClure led the way for the Golden Rams with a double-double performance finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Juwan High added 17 points for ASU. Rounding out ASU double-digit scoring was Joshua Jerome with 12 points and shooting perfectly from the three-point line (2-of-2).
Shawn Foxbrennen paced FVSU with 20 points, 12 in the second half, with 12 of 13 from the foul line and 12 rebounds for a double-double. K'Viontae Williams added 16 points. Strickland rounded out the double figure scorers with 10.
The Rams will host Clark Atlanta Monday at the Jones Brothers Complex on East Campus. The women will tip-off at 5:30 and the men will follow.
