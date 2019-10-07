ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University women's soccer team yielded a 5-4 overtime decision to University of South Carolina Aiken at the Albany State University Soccer Complex on Saturday afternoon.
With the loss the Golden Rams fall to 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in league play. The Pacers improve to 1-6 overall, including a 1-1 ledger in league play.
Willa Olson scored two goals in the win for the UCS Aiken, including the golden goal.
Leading 1-0 after a goal, the Golden Rams answered taking a 2-1 lead in the first half. However the Pacers netted two goals to give the squad a 3-2 lead.
The Golden Rams battled back to take a 4-3 advantage prior to the Pacers tallying the equalizer.
The Golden Rams return to action as they travel for a Peach Belt Conference matchup against UNC Pembroke on Wednesday, October 9th. The match is slated to start at 5 p.m.