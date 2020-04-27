The Albany State men’s basketball program recently landed a prospect from Florida for the 2020-21 season.
Jaylen Harper, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard at Lake Nona High in Orlando, committed to the Rams in a social media post. The team captain averaged 18.8 points as a senior.
