MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Albany State Golden Rams are now the Division II Black College World Series champions and will play for the Black College World Series Championship Saturday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. They earned the spot in the championship game by beating Edward Waters 8-3 Friday afternoon.

The Rams will play the winner of the NAIA division - Lincoln Memorial (Tennessee) or Rust College (Mississippi). The Black College Nines and Woodlawn Entertainment will be live-streaming the championship game. First pitch is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday.

