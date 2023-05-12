MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Albany State Golden Rams are now the Division II Black College World Series champions and will play for the Black College World Series Championship Saturday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. They earned the spot in the championship game by beating Edward Waters 8-3 Friday afternoon.
The Rams will play the winner of the NAIA division - Lincoln Memorial (Tennessee) or Rust College (Mississippi). The Black College Nines and Woodlawn Entertainment will be live-streaming the championship game. First pitch is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday.
Edward Waters defeated Bluefield College earlier Friday 9-6 and surely had hopes of winning one more to get into the championship game.
The Rams dashed those hopes quickly by sending 15 batters to the plate in the first inning and building a 7-0 lead before the Tigers had a chance to swing the bat.
Lavoisier Fisher opened the game with a single to right and went to second on a throwing error. A single to right from Zane Ross put runners on the corners before Jonathan Logsdon hit a sacrifice fly to knock in the first run. Tucker Jordan followed with another single to right and Hill Corley smacked a double down the left field line to score Ross. Austin Roberts followed with another single to score Jordan before Luke Addison hit into a fielder's choice that sent Corley in for a 4-0. Designated hitter Bradley Smith then belted a home run over the left-field fence for two more runs. The final run of the inning came when Logsdown walked with the bases loaded.
Zane Ross had five hits in five at-bats to lead the offense for Albany State. Smith and Logsdon each knocked in two runs.
Freshman pitcher Landon Keifer (9-3) pitched seven strong innings to keep the Tigers down. He allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk. He struck out six. Lefty John Luegering pitched the final two innings in relief. He allowed two runs on two hits.