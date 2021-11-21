ALBANY — Round 1 went the way of the wolf in Albany as the West Georgia Wolves used a smothering defensive effort to take a 23-7 victory over fourth-seeded Albany State in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
In a defensive struggle, the Wolves prevailed against a team that came into the game as the top defensive team in the nation in the regular season. The loss ended a breakout season for Albany State, which won its first SIAC championship since 2013, and made its first NCAA playoff appearance since 2011.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with the defensive units leading the way as the two teams combined for 350 yards of offense. West Georgia went through the air as Harrison Frost was 11-of-15 for 14 yards in the period and the Golden Rams hit on the ground with 127 yards rushing.
The Wolves were able to capitalize on miscues from ASU early on, as Mike Miller scooped a fumble and went the distance, scoring on a 76-yard recovery to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead with 9:12 left in the first quarter.
Albany State went on another march, but the Wolves' defense stepped up again, this time with Kadarius Satterwhite picking off a Dionte Bonneau pass in the end zone. West Georgia responded with an eight-play, 80-yard march that was finished with a two-yard score from Jace Jordan and a 14-0 lead with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.
The touchdown for Jordan marked the eighth consecutive game that the senior has found the end zone and the fourth rushing score in the past two games.
After an exchange of possessions, including a fourth-down stop from the Albany State defense, the Wolves picked up a six-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown run from Tyray Devezin to make it 20-0. That is the way the half ended, as the two teams went into the locker room with UWG holding a 20-point advantage.
In the second half, the defensive battle became a war of attrition, with both teams stepping up the defensive pressure. ASU picked off a Harrison Frost on the opening drive of the period and the Wolves returned the favor with a three-and-out.
Such was the nature of the half, as the Wolves managed a field goal as time expired at the end of the third quarter as the only score of the second half for the visiting team. Albany State picked up a score with 10:32 left in the game as the Golden Rams' only points of the contest came on a 2-yard pass from Dionte Bonneau to Kristian Grant.
ASU's Isaiah McCray rushed 20 times for 98 yards, and Bonneau was 15 of 36 passing for 133 yards with one TD and one interception. McCray also had four catches for 35 yards, and Tyree Taylor had five receptions for 31 yards.
The Golden Rams' defense was led by Coemba Jones (nine tackles), Arinze Okwu (eight tackles, one for loss), Stephan Pierre (seven tackles), Malik Barnes (four tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup), Jalen Pugh (four tackles, one for loss, one sack), Malachi Brown (one interception, one pass breakup) and Jaree Turner (two pass breakups).
ASU's Gabriel Ballina averaged 42.4 yards on seven punts.
The Wolves had 323 yards in the game, including 210 through the air on 20-of-36 passing from Frost. Mechane Slade had seven receptions for 67 yards and Jace Jordan had seven carries for 44 yards. On the defensive side, Deontae Overstreet had 11 tackles to lead the UWG defensive effort, followed by Damarcus Robins with eight stops.
West Georgia will now return to South Georgia next weekend, taking on top-seeded Valdosta State in a rematch from Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.