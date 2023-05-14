MONTGOMERY, Ala — Heartbreak again for the Golden Rams baseball team.
Last week Savannah State eliminated the Golden Rams from the SIAC tournament with a four-hour game that ended in the 13th inning with a 9-8 loss for Albany State,
Saturday night in the championship game of the Black College World Series, the Rams fell 5-4 in a five-hour, 19-inning contest at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.
“ I am extremely proud of this team,” said head coach Scot Hemmings. “We are 38-11 which is one of the best seasons we have had in the 12 years I have been here. We won the regular season by 5 games and were 30-2. We had 9 guys get all-conference awards and not only did we have a great year on the field we carried the highest GPA in the athletic department here at ASU. I cannot say enough about this group and what they have accomplished. I feel truly blessed to have coached these young men and they have put together one of if not the best seasons in school history,” the coach said.
It is believed to be the longest game, innings-wise, in college baseball this year. It is certainly the longest game in the three-year history of the Black College World Series. However, it was not just a long game. The game was filled with some incredible defensive plays from both teams that kept the score tied for so long. Albany State first baseman Nathan Lloyd showed his tenacity with incredible work at first base and in one play ran full force into the wall trying to catch a foul ball. Lavoisier Fisher and Luke Addison made game-saving plays in the outfield and second baseman Jonathan Logsdon made the infield look easy most of the game.
The loss ends the season for Albany State with a 38-11 record, the best record in the Scot Hemmings era and among the best in school history.
Albany State’s Tyler Bullock started the game on the mound before lefty Calvin Baker pitched seven stellar innings in relief. John Luegering followed with two strong innings of work before William Beasley and Addison finished the game.
The Rams got on the board first when Logsdon knocked in a run in the first inning with a double and Hill Corley broke a 1-1 tie in the second with an RBI single.
The Lions scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead before Corley smacked another single to tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth.
The Rams got two runners on in the 11th inning and couldn’t get the game-winning hit. They loaded the bases in the 12th inning and couldn’t get a run across the plate so the game stayed 3-3 until the top of the 17th inning.
In the top of the 17th inning. Albany State changed pitchers and sophomore William Beasley entered the game. The first batter Beasley faced, Levis Aguila, hit a towering home run over the left field fence to give Florida Memorial a 4-3 lead. Beasley allowed two more hits in the inning, but strong ASU defense kept any more runs from scoring.
In the bottom of the 17th, Fisher smacked a two-out single, and Wade Rodeffer, who was pinch-running for Pierce Thomas, raced home and slid head-first across home plate to tie the game again at 4-4.
Addison took the mound in the 18th inning after playing right field for the previous 17 innings. Florida Memorial right fielder Gabriel Martinez, who had been stellar in the outfield, hit a sacrifice fly to left with the bases loaded for the game-winning run.
Recommended for you
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — May 14