Apparently big brother won. Last week Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina said playing Savannah State was going to be kind of like playing your brother because the two teams were so similar. Saturday Savannah State broke open a one-point game with three scores in a row and the Tigers defeated the Golden Rams 35-19.
Giardina said both teams love to run the ball and both defenses were out to stop the run. Savannah State won on both accounts Saturday as running back D’Angelo Durham ran for 151 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Tigers. His biggest run of the day was a 62-yard jaunt on the Tiger’s first possession of the second half and put Savannah State up for good at 21-13. The Tigers attempted only six passes during the entire contest and completed five of those, one for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers outrushed the Rams 272-229 on the ground.
Durham scored on a one-yard run on the Tigers first drive of the game to cap a 65-yard drive on nine plays. The Golden Rams responded later in the first quarter when senior Mckinley Habersham scored on a five-yard run to cap a 70-yard five play drive. That drive included a 24-yard run by Tracy Scott, a 20-yard run quarterback Dionte’ Bonneau and 19-yard run by Habersham.
The Golden Rams took the lead on two field goals by kicker Gabriel Ballinas, the first was a 21-yard boot that put ASU ahead 10-3. The Rams had gotten possession of the ball on a turnover at five-yard line but were unable to move the ball against the stout Tiger defense. The second field goal was a 47-yard kick after a seven-play drive that started at the 24 died. The Tigers responded with a drive of their own that ended with 12 seconds remaining in the half when Durham scored on a 19-yard run with 12 seconds left in the half and put Savannah State ahead 14-13 at the half.
Down 28-13 in the fourth quarter, the Rams never quit. Edward Walker, a freshman from Tampa, Fla. came on as quarterback and engineered an 11-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown run by Scott.
Habersham totaled 92-yards on 15 carries with a touchdown to lead the Rams offense. Scott added 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The “Dirty Blue” defense was led by Coemba Jones with nine tackles and Brendan Kimble with eight. Derek Davis had three tackles – but two of them were for lost yardage.
The Golden Rams are now 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in the SIAC. They will host an extremely important SIAC game Saturday at the Albany State Coliseum as Morehouse comes to town. The Maroon Tigers come to town with a 3-5 record, but walloped Benedict 34-13 Saturday afternoon. It is the final home game of the season for the Rams unless they make it to the SIAC Championship game where they would be the host if they win the SIAC East.