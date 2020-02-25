Believe it or not, spring football practice at Albany State University is underway as the Golden Rams begin working toward the 2020 football season. The season will open Labor Day Weekend with a Sunday game in Miami Lakes, Fla against Florida A&M at the Orange Blossom Classic. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium where the Super Bowl was recently held.
“I think it is awesome,” said Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina. “It will be an awesome environment for our team in probably the nicest football stadium in the country today. It has sort of ‘bowl’ feel about it. We are going to Miami and stay in a hotel for a couple of days. It will be a great experience.”
Tickets for the game are already available and begin with prices at $25.
Giardina is urging Golden Ram fans to get their tickets now and purchase those tickets through Albany State.
“We have an allotment of tickets to sell,” the coach said. “If we don’t sell them, the university has to purchase them, so we are asking fans to purchase those tickets here.”
To purchase tickets, call the athletic department at 229-500-2863.
The Rams will have some serious competition in Florida A&M on September 6th. The Rattlers finished 9-2 and were considered the HBCU national champions for 2019. FAMU’s only losses last season were to UCF and Bethune-Cookman. Albany State and FAMU had a series of meetings against each other during the 1990s and Albany State did win some against the bigger school. FAMU is also a rival of Albany State’s when it comes to recruiting players in southwest Georgia.
With spring practice opening, one of the positions that will be watched closely will be the starting quarterback position. Last year’s starting quarterback Kelias Williams is moving to running back to fill the void left by the graduation of McKinley Habersham and Tracy Scott, so there will be competition for the starting quarterback position. The Golden Rams picked up transfer Oliver Svirsky from California during the early signing period and the Rams still have Dionte Bonneau who played a great deal last season after Williams was injured. Edward Walker is also in the mix and the Rams also have true freshman arriving during the summer.
“It will be interesting watch the quarterback competition,” said Giardina. “They are both talented young men and we are fortunate to have them both on our team.”
Giardina said some of the experienced players went to a retreat in Tennessee recently to build their bonds and are now looking forward to working against each other. He said he has been very pleased with the work the players have done in the weight room in the offseason and said he has seen more progress in the weight room during this time than at any time since he has been at Albany State.
The Rams will have 15 spring practices before the annual Blue-Gold spring game set for March 28 at 2 p.m. in the ASU Coliseum.
"There's something about going out into the ASU Coliseum and playing the game," said Giardina. "We are excited for our spring game especially since these young men have been working hard on and off the field. This spring will be used to see what our veteran players have retained from last year and what our younger players can add to our team." "Our coaches have done a good job of keeping our young men focused. This spring game will be fun while seeing our guys compete in a game like situation. I would love to see our great fans at 2:00 p.m. in the ASU Coliseum."
The Rams are still adding players. ASU is holding a try-out Saturday at 1 p.m. for high school seniors who have not signed letters of intent to play college football. Players should report to Sanford Hall which is near the ASU track on East Campus. For mire information on the tryous visit the website: ll.albanystatesportscamps.com/unsigned-senior-tryout.cfm.
