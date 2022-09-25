ATLANTA — The Albany State Golden Rams rolled up more than 400 yards in total offense Saturday and blew out Clark Atlanta 35-0 in the Rams' first SIAC football game of the year.
The win improves Albany State's record to 3-1 on the year.
Golden Rams' quarterback Dionte Bonneau completed 10 of 15 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. Kam Ward added 70 yards on the ground on 11 carries with two touchdowns. The Rams scored all six times they got into the red zone (inside the 20-yard line), including five touchdowns and a 37-yard field goal from Eli Mashburn.
Most of the ASU drives Saturday were long drives with short gains all the way down the field, but the Rams moved 89 yards in fewer than four minutes in the fourth quarter. At the 11-yard line, the Rams were pushed back to the 6-yard line with a penalty before Marcuis Fulks got five yards on the first rush. Bonneau broke free for a 40-yard run on the next play and then connected with Ral Lovett for a 20-yard completion that put the Rams on the Clark 28. Aljhano Thomas followed with a 16-yard gain down to the 12 and a couple of plays later Ward scored from nine yards out.
Sophomore backup quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan, from Winder, engineered the final touchdown drive of the day. He picked up yards on the ground for rushes of 22 and 17 yards and also completed a 21-yard pass to Joe Shorter on the drive. Former Lee County star running back Daveon Sanders closed out that drive. His first run took the ball down to the seven and Sullivan handed it to him on the next play and Sanders took the ball into the end zone.
The Rams will be at home this Saturday, Oct. 1 when Miles College comes to town. Miles began the season 0-3 with losses to Alabama State, West Alabama and Valdosta State, but won their SIAC opener Saturday over Central State 34-14. Miles and Albany State were preseason favorites to win their respective divisions and could meet again in the SIAC championship later this year. Kickoff Saturday is planned for 2 p.m. in the Albany State Coliseum.
