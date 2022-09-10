ASU.jpg
Special Logo

TALLAHASSEE — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14.

The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.