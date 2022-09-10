TALLAHASSEE — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14.
The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.
The Rattlers of FAMU didn't score in the first quarter, but they put up two touchdowns and a 29-yard field goal. The first drive was an 85-yard drive that consumed almost seven and a half minutes of the quarter and 13 plays. The Rattlers got to start their last touchdown drive of the first half thanks to an interception. FAMU's Christopher Sanders picked off a Dionte Bonneau pass and the Rattlers got the ball at their own 30-yard line. On the first play, Quarterback Jeremy Moussa threw to Xavier Smith for a play that gained 46 yards, down to the ASU 24-yard line. Three plays later, Moussa hit Smith again for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Late in the half, the Rattlers drove deep into Rams' territory again, but Stephan Pierre sacked Moussa and ended the drive.
In the third quarter, the Rattlers' Karmari Stephens intercepted a pass and FAMU started at Albany State's 17-yard line. The "Dirty Blue Defense" of Albany State held and forced another field goal.
Albany State engineered a long drive in the fourth quarter that took up almost six minutes of the quarter but ended with no points. The Rams started at their own 22-yard line. The big play on the drive was a 27-yard pass from Bonneau to Rashad Jordan down to the FAMU 33. The drive took 11 plays but ended on a 4th and 6 play where Bonneau's pass to Jordan fell incomplete.
The final Albany State drive started with a 41-yard Bonneau pass to Tyree Taylor that gave the Rams a first down at the four-yard line. Three tries to get into the end zone left the Rams on a fourth down at the one-yard line and after an offside penalty against the Rattlers, Fulks scored the final touchdown.
The Rams are now 1-1 on the season and will travel to Rome, Ga. next week to take on Shorter University.
