The Albany State Golden Rams beat Morehouse College 21-15 at the Albany State Coliseum Saturday and the Rams did not suffer a season-ending injury, and in fact, the season’s starting quarterback Kelias Williams actually suited up and played after the team’s other two quarterbacks sustained season-ending injuries last week. The win sets up a showdown for the SIAC East championship next week in the Fountain City Classic in Columbus. The Golden Rams (6-3, 5-1) will face arch-rival Fort Valley State (6-2, 4-0) in the 30th annual Fountain City Classic at the A.J.McClung Stadium. Ram fans are urged to support the team and buy tickets in advance at the Albany State University bookstore on East or West Campus or at Odyssey Records. Tickets can also be purchased online at asugoldenrams.com and tickets will be left at will call. Last year more than 45,000 people were in Columbus for the contest.
Even with the difficulties the Ram offense dealt with Saturday because of the quarterback situation, the Rams rolled up 382 yards of offense. After a tough start, Kelias Williams ended up with 145 yards and two touchdowns for the passing game. On the ground, Tracy Scott rushed for 133 yards on just six carries and Mckinley Habersham added 103 more on 12 carries.
Morehouse took an early lead against the Rams when the Maroon Tigers scored on a 37-yard field goal. Williams started the game at quarterback after being out several weeks with a collar bone injury and it was obvious that he was struggling early on. The Maroon Tigers were looking for the run on just about every play and when the Rams did try to pass it did not work. On one play, the ball slipped out of Williams’ hand as he tried to pass and the Maroon Tigers almost made a big interception. The Golden Rams dodged that bullet, but ASU did suffer some crucial turnovers.
The Maroon Tigers got their first touchdown in the second quarter thanks to a miscue by the Golden Ram offense. The Golden Rams “Dirty Blue” defense had stopped a Tiger drive when they stuffed a fourth down run at the 36-yard line. The Rams took over and running back Habersham was in the shotgun in the Wildcat position when the snap went over his head and through his hands. Tiger linebacker Bertram Johnson from Detroit, Mich. picked up the fumble and took it in for six points. The Tigers tried a two-point conversion that failed, but at that gave Morehouse a 9-7 lead going into the half.
The Rams had gotten on the board with a spectacular run by junior running back Tracy Scott. The Rams were back deep in their own territory and were moved back to eight yard line with a penalty before Scott took the hand off on the right side, then ran through the Maroon Tiger defense to the left side and down the sideline past everybody for a 92-yard touchdown run.
In the second half, Williams connected with tight end Kristian Grant for two touchdown passes when that ASU offense started to click. Grant caught a 21-yard pass from Williams to cap a 75 yard drive to open the third quarter and then caught a three-yard pass at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put the Rams ahead 21-9. The Rams were in full control until another turnover gave Morehouse the ball at the 22-yard line and another opportunity very late. The Maroon Tigers scored on 10-yard pass with 1:31 remaining in the game.
Morehouse tried an onside kick to get the ball again, but ASU’s Javon Wooten covered the kick and the Rams ran the clock out to save the victory.