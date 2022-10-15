ALBANY - Albany State's chances for repeating as SIAC champion took a big hit Saturday afternoon when undefeated Benedict College beat the Golden Rams 24-20 in front of a huge homecoming crowd at the Albany State Coliseum. Benedict's win means they are in sole possession of first place in the SIAC East with three games remaining on the schedule. The Rams and the ASU faithful will be looking for a major upset to take place in the final three weeks as Benedict's final three opponents are Morehouse (0-7), Clark Atlanta (2-5), and Allen University (0-6). Benedict is now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SIAC East. Albany State fell to 5-2, 3-1.
Tiger's junior quarterback Eric Phoenix, from Savannah, led Benedict with a ball control offense that gave the Tigers 20 more offensive plays on the day than Albany State. The Benedict offense had the ball 34:21 minutes compared to 25:39 for the Rams. Phoenix completed 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown passing and another on the ground, while freshman running back Zaire Scotland picked up 108 yards rushing on 22 carries. The Tigers' first two possessions went 85 yards and 89 yards respectively and both ended up with touchdowns that gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Rams got on the board in the second quarter after getting possession at the 25-yard line after a botched punt by Benedict. It only took the Rams four plays and Kam Ward put the Rams on the board with an eight-yard touchdown. Benedict added a field goal to make the score 17-7 at the half.
Things were looking even more bleak for the Golden Rams at the beginning of the third quarter when the Tigers blocked a punt by ASU's Gilbert Brown and the Tigers had the ball deep in Albany State territory. However, junior defensive back Antwan Gooseer from Conyers picked off a pass from Benedict's Phoenix and the Golden Rams survived that scare. The Rams then got the large homecoming crowd riled up when quarterback Dionte Bonneau connected with Rashad Jordan for a 93-yard touchdown pass on the next play and closed the gap to just three points, 17-14.
Phoenix then engineered a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended when he scored on a four-yard run and extended the lead to 10 again. The Tiger defense kept the Rams out of the end zone until less than a minute remained on the clock when Jhaydon Sullivan threw a five-yard pass to Ralph Lovett for the final touchdown.
The Golden Rams will be away next week at Savannah State and then be home the following week to host Morehouse College.