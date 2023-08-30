ASU logo

ALBANY - The Albany State Golden Rams football season opener has been rescheduled to Friday, September 1 because of Hurricane Idalia. Initially planned for Thursday night, the game is now scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in Wingate, North Carolina - near Charlotte.

"Putting safety above all, we've decided to move our Thursday football game at Wingate University to Friday, in light of the impending weather from Hurricane Idalia," said Athletic Director Kristene Kelly.  "Our players, coaches and staff's well-being is our top priority. A heartfelt thank you to Wingate AD Joe Reich for his flexibility and understanding. Let's come together and make Friday's game a memorable one! Go Rams!" she added.

