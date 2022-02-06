ALBANY — The reigning SIAC champion Albany State Golden Rams pulled in 19 football players Wednesday on National Signing Day, adding to their talented roster and filling holes left by graduating players.
The Rams signed a quarterback, five offensive linemen, five defensive lineman (including twin brothers), three receivers, three defensive backs, a linebacker and a punter. A total of 13 players are from Georgia, as well as five from southwest Georgia. Four players are from Florida, one is from Alabama and one is from Mississippi.
Quarterback Kaleb Jackson from Evans High School near Augusta is already enrolled at Albany State after graduating early. He was a four-year starter and threw for more than 1,200 yards with 12 touchdown passes during the 2021 season where his team went 9-3 on the year and lost in the second round of the state playoffs.
Competing for spots on the offensive line will be Noah Stovall (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) from Warner Robins, Niterrian Walker (6-3, 260) from Thomaston, Audric Moultrie (6-4, 295) from Pensacola, Fla., Michael Trimble (6-5, 280) from Jacksonville, Fla. and Ashton Donald (6-3, 310) of Daphne, Ala.
Walker, from Upson-Lee High School, was named Mr. Upson-Lee by his teachers and fellow students and is also in the National Honor Society.
The recruits for the defensive line include twins Cameron and Brandon High from Coffee High School in Douglas. Brandon, who played defensive end, bandit and linebacker, racked up 290 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in four years at Coffee. He is also a standout on Coffee’s wrestling team. His twin brother Cameron (6-0, 265) plays noseguard and ASU head coach Gabe Giardina called Cameron the “Menace in the Middle.” In four years at Coffee, Cameron tallied 175 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks.
Also coming to ASU for the defensive line are Isaiah Morrison (6-1, 270) of Daytona Beach, Fla., Tyler Nonnombre (6-3, 240) of Bradenton, Fla., and Kris Jackson (6-2, 240) of Emanuel County Institute in southeast Georgia. Jackson accumulated 59 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries during his senior season. He was named first-team All-Region 3-A, and honorable mention on the all-state list. He is also a standout basketball player.
Linebacker Bubba Ellis (6-2, 225) of Tift County comes to Albany State as an All-Region performer after making 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks in the 2021 season for the Blue Devils.
In the defensive backfield, the Rams added Daytin Baker (5-11, 178) of Pierce County, Tyler Belcher (5-8, 156), a two-way starter at Lowndes in Valdosta, and Luther Wollard, a transfer from Pearl River Community College (Miss.). Wollard (6-0, 185) was named an All-American selection by JCGridiron.com after making 39 tackles and intercepting two passes during the 2021 season.
Giving those in the backfield a challenge during practice will be three new receivers for the Golden Rams — Willie Brown, Aaron Newton and Jamil Williams. Brown (5-10, 175) is a southwest Georgia product from state champion Brooks County. In 2021, he pulled down 50 catches for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns. Newton (6-3 192) is a tall, jump ball kind of receiver that Giardina said would stretch the field for the Rams. He is a three-sport athlete from Stockbridge that also brings a 3.5 GPA to the classroom. Williams (5-11, 180) is from Banneker High School in Atlanta where he totaled over 1,300 all-purpose yards, including 833 rushing and 469 receiving, along with 23 touchdowns in his senior season.
The Rams also added punter Gilbert Brown of Richmond Hill. An All-Region performer, Brown averaged 40 yards per punt this season with a long of 63 yards.
Albany State football fans will have an opportunity to see the Rams this spring when the spring practices conclude with the spring game at ASU on March 26, 2022.
