The Albany State Golden Rams signed four players on the NCAA’s early signing day earlier this week, but head coach Gabe Giardina is still waiting on paperwork from one his new recruits. The Rams picked up two junior college transfers, but one of Giardina’s biggest hauls is a former high school player from Bainbridge.
Linebacker Randy Fillingame of the Bainbridge Bearcats has signed to play at Albany State and will join the “Dirty Blue” defense for the Golden Rams. Fillingame was a crucial part of the Bearcats’ state championship team last year and made 123 tackles in that season.
“I am excited to add him to our team and I am excited to get into that Bainbridge market,” Giardina said. “I want us as a university to be able to lock down the players we want from anywhere I call the state of Albany,” he said. “Bainbridge is a great football team and to have him with us will be a great asset.”
Giardina said he considers the “state of Albany” to be the area south to the Florida line, east to Valdosta area and north to the Marion County area and to the Alabama line.”
Giardina and the Rams also picked up junior college quarterback Oliver Svirsky from DeAnza Community College in Cupertino, Calif. The team was 6-4 this season and Svirsky was named all-conference for his league.
Joe’Vante Shorter from Hinds Community College in Jackson, Miss also committed to Albany State this week. He is a 5’ 10 wide receiver from Vicksburg, Miss.
Giardina is looking for possibly 20 or so recruits to join the team during the normal signing period which will be in February.
“We are looking for guys that will fit into our program that will also fill the holes we have right now,” the coach said. “After losing 14 seniors this season, we have some spots to fill and I am looking for guys that can up our competition. We need guys that want to compete.”
Giardina is hoping many of those 20 come from his “state of Albany.”