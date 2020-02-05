“Fast, fast, fast,” is how Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina characterized his group of new players that signed on national signing day Wednesday to play for the Golden Rams football team.
“I’m really excited about this group,” Giardina said. “This is two years in a row that I have been really excited about our group. We brought in everybody that we thought we would get and hope to get at least one more.”
The focus for Albany State this year was skill players such as wide receivers, defensive backs, running backs and quarterbacks. That may have been the focus but one the first players Giardina and the coaching staff had their eye on was Dougherty offensive lineman Isaiah Donaldson.
“Isaiah is a really good player,” Giardina said. “We saw him back in July in a camp in Atlanta and knew we wanted to get him to Albany State. His mother is an alum, his coach – Coach Gilbert at Dougherty played here, and we really wanted to get Isaiah to play here.”
Giardina did get three local players in the skill players category. Sherwood Christian’s Caleb Wiley came in as a defensive back, and Lee County’s Emory Lowe and Marlon Brown are running backs that signed with the Golden Rams.
“Sometimes we look for guys who might feel as though they have something to prove,” Giardina said. “They don’t always come from the best programs or may feel like they didn’t get what they were looking for. They tend to be ready to compete and that is what we want.”
One of the biggest projects for the Rams this offseason is quarterback. Last year’s quarterback, Kelias Williams, is moving to running back, and last year the Rams had real issues with quarterback being injured. Junior College transfer Oliver Svirsky from California has joined the Rams at quarterback and Giardina likes the progress Dionte Bonneau has made, but the Rams brought in two more quarterbacks on signing day Wednesday. Tyree Taylor of Suwanee High School in Live Oak, Fla and Jhaydon Sullivan of Winder-Barrow High School, near Athens, both signed with the Golden Rams.
Giardina had glowing accolades for each of the signees and it usually started with their speed and their desire to compete and play soon.
Some of Giardina’s greatest praise was for wide receiver Diondre Glover out of Newton High School in Covington.
“He is a game-changer,” Giardina said of Glover. “He is all of 6-foot-3 and can run and jump and that is what you want in red zone situations. We were excited to get him and not let him go to Savannah State.”
Also signing with the Rams were Deshazio Williams-Defensive Back-Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, JaQuez Williams-Running Back- Redan High School in Atlanta, Jaree Turner-Wide Receiver-North Marion High School in Florida, Tavaris Thomas-Defensive Back-Armwood High School in Florida, Nate Roberts-Defensive Back-South Gwinnett High School Atlanta, Corey Minner-Defensive Back-Griffin High School, Griffin, Ga., and Diondre Glover-Wide Receiver-Newton High School, Covington.
