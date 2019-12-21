ASUSanta.jpg

Albany State football coach Gabe Giardina (left) and several Golden Ram football players joined with the Albany Police Department to make the holidays brighter for children at Phoebe Memorial Hospital in Albany Friday. The coaches and players brought gifts to the children to help lift their spirits while they are in the hospital.

 Special Photo:Albany State Athletics

