ALBANY — With their white "SIAC Champions" caps on and in Albany State blue and gold clothing, the Golden Rams football players and coaches cheered loudly Sunday afternoon when the news broke that ASU was the No. 4 seed in the Super Regional 2 of the NCAA Division II playoff tournament.
That means the Rams will host the first round next Saturday at the Albany State Coliseum in Albany. The Golden Rams are 10-1 on the season and won the SIAC championship Saturday in Birmingham, beating Miles College 31-0.
The team had gathered at the Billy C. Black auditorium on the East Campus of Albany State with coaches and some family members to await the announcement. Cheers erupted when the Golden Rams were selected at the fourth seed and the right to host the West Georgia Wolves (8-2) next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
"It didn't matter who we got picked to play," said ASU linebacker and Albany native Antonio Leroy. "We are excited and blessed to be able to play on Saturday because a lot of guys will be home watching instead of playing. We are so excited."
The Rams have a history with West Georgia — the Rams whipped up on the Wolves in 2019 in September 2019, but had lost to the Wolves on three previous occasions.
"I am so excited for our team, for our fans and our community," Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina said. "We have worked really hard to get to this point and it is always special when you get a championship and get into the tournament. We earned our way into this. It shows that people from around the country have seen what we've done and that we earned that respect."
While the team was celebrating Sunday night, Giardina and crew will be back on the football field Monday to prepare for West Georgia.
"We're celebrating tonight, but we got to get over it quickly because West Georgia has an explosive offense and I have a great deal of respect for Coach (David) Dean," Giardina said. "They have put together a great program and it will be a real challenge."
The Wolves beat the reigning Division II champion, West Florida, earlier this season 30-26 in Pensacola. West Florida just knocked off third-ranked Valdosta State Saturday 61-42, but it wasn't enough to knock the Blazers out of the top seed in Region 2. Valdosta State edged West Georgia 34-32 during the regular season and gave the Golden Rams their only loss of the year in the third game of the season by a 21-3 score.
The Blazers are the top seed in Region 2 and will host the winner of the Albany State-West Georgia game. Also in Region 2, Bowie State (Maryland) will play Lenoir-Rhyme (North Carolina) and West Florida will host Newberry College (South Carolina).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.