ALBANY – All of the hard work in the summer, the countless time in the weight room and the several hours on the field during fall camp were all for this week, as the preseason preparation culminated with the first game-week practice on Monday afternoon.
Head coach Gabe Giardina and the rest of the Albany State Golden Rams say they are excited for Week 1 to begin. Albany State hosts Valdosta State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the ASU Coliseum.
"It's that time of year again and I know everyone is excited," Giardina said. "I know that we are, as a football program. It's the first game where you get to see the time you put in with your players in spring ball and fall camp. To me, one of the most important things is that you have to enjoy it."
The Golden Rams last faced the Blazers on Sept. 1, 2018 when Valdosta State came away with a 45-14 victory. The Blazers currently hold a 5-1 series edge over the Golden Rams.
The first game of the series was played on September 17, 2011 at the ASU Coliseum, where the Blazers collected a 30-27 victory.