Albany State’s Golden Rams football team began spring practice Tuesday in Albany, but the Rams are still looking to add players to the 2020 roster. The Golden Rams will host a try-out this Saturday at 1 p.m. for any unsigned players who are interested in playing for the Golden Rams. Click the link to register and get more information.
Players will meet at Sanford Hall which is on the lower campus down near the track. An information packet is available a the link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.