Albany State will have a new starting quarterback when the season comes around in 2020 because last year’s starting quarterback, Kelias Williams, is moving.
Giardina said Williams will move to running back next season to help fill a spot left when both starting running backs, McKinley Habersham and Tracy Scott, finished their eligibility in 2019.
“We feel like we are in a good position at quarterback with the addition of junior college transfer Oliver Svirsky and the development of Dionte Bonneau,” said Giardina. “This could be a good move for Kelias and a good move for the team.”
Last season Williams started as quarterback but was injured during the third game with a broken collar bone. He returned toward the end of the year when the Rams were faced with no quarterbacks left on the roster because of injuries. Bonneau and freshman Edward Walker were also injured toward the end of the season, but Williams came through for the Rams just at the right time. Habersham was set to play quarterback if none of the other quarterbacks had been available.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Giardina said at the time - referring to all three quarterbacks going down at the same time.
Giardina said Monday he believes the Golden Rams will add another quarterback Wednesday on national signing day, so this year the team will have Bonneau, Svirsky, Walker and the additional freshman.
Williams is a junior from Thomas County Central and became the starting quarterback for the Golden Rams during the last three games of the 2018 season. He was injured during the West Georgia game last season and returned for the Morehouse game. He threw for a total of 510 yards with six touchdowns and ran for 266 yards.
Bonneau is a redshirt freshman from Atlanta’s Banneker High School who started five games after Williams was injured. He passed for 369 yards and rushed for 147 before being injured in the Savannah State game.
Svirsky came to Albany from California’s DeAnza Community College, where his team won the division championship and finished with a 10-1 record in 2018. He ws named to the first team all-conference team.
