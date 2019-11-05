ALBANY, Ga. - Albany State is requesting that all Golden Rams fan traveling to the game purchase game day tickets in ADVANCE. Tickets can be purchased from the bookstore on East or West Campus and from Odyssey Records. All tickets purchased online by clicking HERE and will be left at Will Call at the game or can be picked up on either campus before the game!!
The Fountain City Classic (FCC) is an annual American football game featuring Fort Valley State University (Wildcats) and Albany State University (Golden Rams), two historically black universities (HBCU). The annual game is played at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia.
The FCC rivalry between the Golden Rams and the Wildcats began in 1945 and relocated to the city of Columbus and became officially known as the Fountain City Classic. Fountain City Classic football weekend has an estimated attendance of 45,000 spectators drawn to the gathering at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium and the grounds of South Commons.
Tickets are $20.00 for general admission. Make sure that you get your tickets now to insure your seat at McClung Stadium. There will be alumni, fans and friends there to celebrate this storied rivalry between the Golden Rams of Albany State University and the Wildcats of Fort Valley State University. Will you be there to see the Golden Rams as they look to claim this year's title after defeating the Wildcats 40-6. Do you want to see the reigning Fountain City Classic and SIAC Eastern Champions the Golden Rams show the Wildcats how it's done one more time?
Tickets are available and remember, purchasing tickets from the Albany State University helps the Golden Rams provide scholarships to deserving student athletes.