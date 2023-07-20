ASU-Logo-Reversed-technical-1024x664.jpg

ALBANY — The third annual Albany State Athletics Golf Classic has been rescheduled for Friday, July 21 at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course located at 2000 McAdams Road in Albany. All of the proceeds from the tournament will go to fund athletic scholarships for Albany State University athletes.The event had been scheduled earlier but rain made led to it being delayed.“There will be lots of fun competition,” said Albany State assistant athletic director Darlene Moore. “We will have some local celebrities. There will be lots of prices and a lot of food.”Last year the classic raised more than $36,000 to fund athletic scholarships for student-athletes and organizers are hoping that even more will be collected this year. Individuals are also welcome to make donations to the fund on Friday at the Classic.The classic will be a 4-Person Scramble Format and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.Championship Flight teams will split and play with two members of another foursome.The entry fee includes a gift, golfing, and lunch and is $620 for a foursome with BONANZA and $500 without BONANZA. With BONANZA, each team member will skirt the par 5 (teeing from the women’s tees) and receive two mulligans.Awards will include first and second place from each flight, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

