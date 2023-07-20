...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
ALBANY — The third annual Albany State Athletics Golf Classic has been rescheduled for Friday, July 21 at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course located at 2000 McAdams Road in Albany. All of the proceeds from the tournament will go to fund athletic scholarships for Albany State University athletes.The event had been scheduled earlier but rain made led to it being delayed.“There will be lots of fun competition,” said Albany State assistant athletic director Darlene Moore. “We will have some local celebrities. There will be lots of prices and a lot of food.”Last year the classic raised more than $36,000 to fund athletic scholarships for student-athletes and organizers are hoping that even more will be collected this year. Individuals are also welcome to make donations to the fund on Friday at the Classic.The classic will be a 4-Person Scramble Format and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.Championship Flight teams will split and play with two members of another foursome.The entry fee includes a gift, golfing, and lunch and is $620 for a foursome with BONANZA and $500 without BONANZA. With BONANZA, each team member will skirt the par 5 (teeing from the women’s tees) and receive two mulligans.Awards will include first and second place from each flight, longest drive, and closest to the pin.