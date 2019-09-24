ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Albany State University golf team opened the 2019 fall season at the Jay Jennison Cup on September 23rd at The Palencia Club in St. Augustine, Florida. The Golden Rams concluded day one in 14th place.
THE BASICS
EVENT | Flagler Jay Jennison Cup
DATE| September 23-24, 2019
COURSE | The Palencia Club
TEAMS | Albany State University, Flagler College, West Florida, Belmont Abbey College, Rollins College, Nova Southeastern, Young Harris, Lander, Georgia College, SCAD-Savannah, Mount Olive, Embry Riddle, Barton and Wilmington (DE).
The Golden Rams carded a 315 (+27) to close out day one of the event. ASU was led by Abhinav Walia (Lusaka, Zambia) who shot for a total of 75 and tying for 19th spot.
Teammate Jackson Crandall shot a 78 tying for 41st place while Tyler Hanson (Albany, Georgia) shot a 81 tying for 57th place. Junior Andrew Widjaja (Calgary, Canada) finished out the day with a total of 81 to tie for 57th place. Finishing things out for the Golden Rams was
Pongsakorn Booranakunamanee (Bankok, Thailand) who shot for a total of 86 to tie for 72nd spot.
The Golden Rams will return to the green on September 24th for the final round of the 2019 Jay Jennison Cup with things kicking off at 9:00 a.m.
Day One Team Scores
Finish Team Total
1. Flagler College 289
2. West Florida 291
3. Belmont Abbey 296
4. Rollins 299
5. Nova Southeastern 301
6. Young Harris 302
7. Lander 303
8. Georgia College 304
9. SCAD – Savannah 306
10. Mount Olive 309
11. Embry-Riddle 311
12. Barton 312
13. Wilmington (DE) 313
14. Albany State 315
ASU Individuals
Finish Name Total
T-19th Abinav Walia (1) 75
T-41st Jackson Crandall (4) 78
T-57th Tyler Hanson (2) 81
T-57th Andrew Widjaja (5) 871
T-72nd Ponsakporn Booranakunamanee (3) 86