Albany State finished the Georgia Southwestern State University Hurricane Invitational in fifteenth place recording a team score of 994. Georgia Southwestern combined for a team score of 833 secured a first place finish while Clayton State University finished for a second place finish with an 843 team total.
Abhinav Walia led the Golden Rams, with a tied sixteenth place finish with a score of 215 while Tyler Hanson shot a 229 with a tied 62nd place spot. Andrew Nagel secured the 79th spot with a score of 246 while Gabriel Ballinas finished with in the 87th spot after he shot 304. Rounding out the scoring for the Golden Rams was Travis Baker who recorded a 148 and secured the 90th spot.
The Golden Rams will return to the green on March 8-10 as they travel to compete in the Benbow Invitational hosted by Butler University in Jacksonville, Florida.
For more information on the ASU golf, visit asugoldenrams.com and follow Golden Ram Athletics on Twitter @ASUGoldenRams, or call 229-500-2863.
Georgia Southwestern State University Hurricane Invitational
Team Scores – Final
Finish Team Total
1. Georgia Southwestern 833
2. Clayton State 843
3. Delta State 845
4. North Greenville 858
5. Carson-Newman 860
6. Lander 867
7. Belmont Abbey 871
8. North Georgia 875
9. Coker 877
10. West Georgia 879
11. Montevallo 889
12. Georgia College 893
13. Bob Jones University 992
14. Abraham Baldwin 920
15. Albany State 994
16. Brewton-Parker 1049
