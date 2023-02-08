Albany State Hosts Annual Basketball Homecoming Vs. FVSU
Reginald Christian Albany State University

ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University (ASU) Golden Rams will face Fort Valley State University (FVSU) on the court this weekend in the Annual Homecoming Basketball games at the Jones Brothers HPER Complex on East Campus.

The Battle of the Blue and Gold will take place on Saturday, February 11. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. for the women and 6 p.m. for the men. Fans will not want to miss this game, and can purchase their tickets on the athletics website.

Tags