Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks (6) outruns defenders from Mississippi College for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Golden Rams ahead 21-14 in Saturday's game at the Albany State Coliseum.
ALBANY — College football returned to Albany Saturday and the defending SIAC champions did not disappoint the large hometown crowd on opening day at the Albany State Coliseum.
After a grueling first half that saw the two teams tied 14-14, the Albany State Golden Rams controlled the second half and won 28-14 over Mississippi College.
"We calmed down defensively in the second half," said head coach Gabe Giardina. "Mississippi College had a really good game plan. They made us earn it the entire game. I was very proud of the resilience in the game to continue to compete."
Giardina had warned earlier this week that his defense needed to be ready for the triple option rushing attack of the Choctaws from Mississippi and Albany fans saw firsthand how dangerous the Choctaws could be on their first possession of the game. Mississippi College running back Marcus Williams gouged the ASU defense for a 50-yard run on the first drive and that set up a seven-yard touchdown run. Less than three minutes into the game, Mississippi College led 7-0.
The Rams responded with a drive of their own and quarterback Dionte Bonneau found senior wide receiver Joe Shorter wide open for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Ironically, Shorter is a senior from Mississippi.
With the Golden Rams' "Dirty Blue" defense focused on stopping the run, Choctaw quarterback DeAnte Smith-Moore threw over the defense to running back Sam Wilder who scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass.
It looked as though the Choctaws would score again as they drove deep into Ram territory with their running game as Wilder took the option around the left side for big gains twice. But Albany State's defense stood up and freshman defensive lineman Jalen Pugh made a huge sack on the quarterback to put the Choctaws at fourth and 18. They attempted a 42-yard field goal that went to the right,
Late in the second quarter, Rashad Jordan, a junior from Cedar Grove High School in Atlanta, took a punt return all the way up to the 35-yard line of the Choctaws and several plays later, Kam Ward rushed in for the score to tie the game.
In the second half, the Dirty Blue defense turned it on. It seemed as though the defensive hits had much more power behind them in the second half. Choctaw running back Sam Wilder went racing around the left sideline and was nearing the end zone when defensive back Jalen Mitchell delivered a hit that sent the ball flying at least 10 feet into the air and the Rams recovered and took possession at the two. Former Mitchell County linebacker Malik Barnes pounded the quarterback more than once as he rushed and kept Smith-Moore from gashing the defense as he did in the first half. Later in the second quarter a punt, Wilder was back and Stephan Pierre delivered a blow that again had the ball rolling away. The Rams were penalized on the play because the officials ruled the Rams interfered with the catch, but the message had been delivered. Wilder, who had several big runs for the Choctaws, was no longer a factor in the game.
The third quarter saw neither team adding points but in the fourth quarter, Marcuis Fulks scored around the right side after the Rams had gotten down to the six-yard line on another pass down to Shorter. The final touchdown came when junior defensive back Jaree Turner picked up a fumble and raced into the end zone for six points.
