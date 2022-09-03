0147.jpg

Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks (6) outruns defenders from Mississippi College for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Golden Rams ahead 21-14 in Saturday's game at the Albany State Coliseum.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — College football returned to Albany Saturday and the defending SIAC champions did not disappoint the large hometown crowd on opening day at the Albany State Coliseum.

After a grueling first half that saw the two teams tied 14-14, the Albany State Golden Rams controlled the second half and won 28-14 over Mississippi College.

