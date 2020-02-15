ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University basketball coach Patrick Gayle announced Friday that Columbia University transfer Rodney Hunter IV has signed an institutional aid agreement with ASU and plans to enroll for the summer semester.
A 6-5 guard from Cape Coral, Florida, Hunter graduated from Mariner High School before spending the last three seasons with the Lions.
Hunter played in 64 games at Columbia, including 18 starts, and grabbed seven rebounds in 24 minutes of action against FIU. He set season-highs with none points and four assists against Youngstown State.
In 2017-18 Hunter posted a season-high eight points and added three rebounds at Princeton. He pulled down five boards after getting the start at Boston College.
During his first season with the Lions Hunter recorded seven points, six rebounds and two steals in his first career start at Cornell. He posted six points on 3-of-5 shooting in nine minutes against Howard and notched career-highs of 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists against Army West Point. Rodney made his collegiate debut at Stony Brook, scoring six points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field.
Coming out of high school, Hunter scored of 2,250 points, the second most in school history. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals en route to 5A-13 Player of the Year honors for the second straight season. Rodney also earned first team all-conference and second team all-state honors in his final season, along with SFABC Mr. Basketball. Hunter played on the Nike EYBL circuit with Nike Team Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.