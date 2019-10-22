ALBANY, Ga. – The visiting Francis Marion University women's soccer team secured a 4-0 victory over Albany State University, Sunday afternoon (Oct. 20) in Peach Belt Conference women's soccer play. FMU's Bridget Barrett connected for two goals and assisted on a third to help Francis Marion University pass by the Golden Rams. With the loss Albany State falls to a 3-7 overall mark and its PBC record to 1-5-0.
The Patriots were led in shots by Faith Allen with four shots, followed by Carli Gautheier who had three shots and Barrett who registered three shots, all on goal, and connected for two goals. The Patriots took 18 shots with 10 on target.
FMU scored the first goal at the 36:26 mark with a header coming from a cross. Barrett scored the second goal of the night came from another header, this time from the foot of Emma Hall's corner kick in the 57th minute. Orello also had a header from a free kick taken by Anna Capra. Cartano's goal came from a pass from Barrett at the 79:24 mark.
FMU goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen registered her third full shutout of the season, making nine saves in the process. Albany State goalkeeper Alexa Vivas Castro registered six stops in goal for the Golden Rams (3-7-0, 1-5-0).
The Golden Rams were led in shots by Thuto Ramafifi with five shots, followed by Aliyah Armijo with three.
Albany State will return to action on Wednesday (Oct. 23) for a 5 p.m. kick-off as they host Columbus State University.