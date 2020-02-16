FORT VALLEY, Ga. – The Albany State University men's basketball team fell to the Wildcats of Fort Valley State University, 75-72, Saturday evening.
After ASU (13-11/10-5 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference East) edged ahead with a foul shot, Williams threw down a breakaway dunk after a steal and followed it up with a baseline jumper for a 64-61 home lead with 2:11. Shawn Foxbrennen made his final two of his game-best 21-point night on a jumper in the lane as the Wildcats scored eight consecutive points overall. The Golden Rams cut the difference to two points, 73-71, with nine seconds showing, but Zachary Boggs iced the win with a pair of free throws with six ticks left.
With the victory, FVSU (6-18/4-11 SIAC East) takes both meetings with its arch rival for the first time since equaling the feat in the 2016-17 season. The Wildcats won the first meeting, 72-64, in Albany back on Jan. 25.
Foxbrennen hit 7-of-11 from the floor with a pair of triples and all five of his free throws for the 21 points. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Williams made half of his 12 attempts for 16 tallies to go with four rebounds, three assists and four steals.
FVSU forced ASU into 26 turnovers for the evening.
Mario Young finished with top honors for the Golden Rams with 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.