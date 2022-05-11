The Albany State University baseball team was selected to compete in the 2022 Black College World Series this week at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.
The Golden Rams’ first tournament game was Wednesday against Kentucky State University. They take a 31-14 overall record for the 2021-2022 season into the showcase.
“The team had an outstanding season, and we are looking forward to taking the field again for the 2022 Black College World Series,” ASU athletic director Tony Duckworth said. “The team is excited, and prepared to take home the win.”
Sponsored by Tyson Foods, the Montgomery Biscuits, home of Major League Baseball Double-A affiliate the Tampa Bay Rays, are hosting the tournament.
The series, in its second year, will feature eight HBCU baseball teams, made up of four from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II, and four from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
The field of eight teams will compete for the 2022 Tyson Foods Black College World Series. Games will be lived streamed on the Black College Sports Network (BCSN) at www.mybcsn.net, the BCSN YouTube channel (@mybcsn1), Facebook page (@mybcsn1) and Twitter page (@mybcsn1).
The format is two divisions, one bracket of four NCAA Division II teams, and one bracket of four NAIA teams. On Saturday, May 14, the winners of each division will face off in a one-game playoff to determine a champion.
Other baseball programs competing include Edward Waters University, Florida Memorial University, Rust College, Talladega College, Miles College, Kentucky State University and Blue Field State College.
Hernandez, Fisher earn all-tournament honors
Two ASU baseball players, Nicholas Hernandez and Lavoisier Fisher, were selected to the 2022 SIAC All-Tournament Team. Hernandez and Fisher were instrumental to the Golden Rams’ runner-up finish in the SIAC Tournament.
Hernandez, a 6-foot senior first baseman from Las Vegas, Nevada, finished the tournament with nine hits, two home runs, 11 RBIs and five runs scored for the Golden Rams.
Fisher, a 6-3 junior outfielder from Suwanee, accumulated 12 hits, two home runs, nine RBIs, 11 runs and six walks during the SIAC Tournament.
Pettus, Murphy honored by SIAC
Albany State University softball players Sydney Pettus and Trista Murphy were selected to the 2022 SIAC All-Tournament Team. They were vital to the Golden Rams success in the regular season as well as in the SIAC Tournament.
Pettus, a sophomore first baseman from Decatur, finished the tournament with five hits, two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored for the Golden Rams.
Murphy, a freshman pitcher and infielder from Ludowici, pitched 23 1/3 innings and allowed 19 hits and six earned runs while striking out 28 batters during the SIAC Tournament.
ASU plans soccer camps
The Albany State University Youth Soccer Camp is planned for June 27-30 at ASU West Campus.
The event runs daily from 9 a.m. to noon and is open to ages 6 to 15. The cost is $90.
To register for the camp, email ASU coach Jared Beauchamp at jared.beauchamp@asurams.edu.
ASU’s soccer program also is hosting its Women’s Soccer ID Camp on July 1 for high school players who are interested in playing on the college level.
The one-day event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ASU West, features training in the morning, a tour of campus and a full field scrimmage. The cost is $50. For more information and registration, email Beauchamp for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.