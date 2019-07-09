ATLANTA — The head coaches and sports information directors of the SIAC believe the Albany State Golden Rams are the favorites to win the Eastern Division of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the upcoming 2019 football season, according to a news release from the SIAC. Albany State and the other SIAC schools are kicking off their preseason activities today in Atlanta with SIAC media day at the College Football Hall of Fame.
The Rams won the east last year and lost the SIAC championship game to Miles College. Miles is favored to win the Western Division of the SIAC so if the predictions ring true, the Golden Rams and the Golden Bears of Miles College will play again for the SIAC championship. Benedict College was next in votes and Morehouse finished third in the voting.
The coaches also selected the preseason All-SIAC team that included two Golden Ram players on the first team and three on the second team. Senior defensive lineman Deonte Jackson of Fairburn, Georgia, and kicker/punter Gabriel Ballinas from Guadalupe, Mexico, were named first-team All-SIAC preseason.
Senior running backs Tracy Scott from Greenville, South Carolina, and McKinley Habersham from Savannah were named to the second team along with senior offensive lineman Raekwon Bethea from Gainesville, Fla.
Others selected from the area include offensive lineman Darrius Hicks, a junior at Ft. Valley State that hails from Mitchell County High School in Camilla and defensive back Traviontae Brown from Albany’s Westover High School.
Albany State will open it’s 2019 season September 7th when they host the national champion Valdosta State Blazers — 60 days from today. The Golden Rams have three non-conference games to open the season then the SIAC season begins September 28th in Atlanta against Clark Atlanta University.