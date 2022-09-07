6317903c3ef4e.image.jpg

Albany State football player Gilbert Brown was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The freshman punter from Richmond Hill had a memorable college debut with five punts for 246 yards, good for a 49.2-yard average. He had a long punt of 65 yards.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.