ALBANY — The Golden Rams of Albany State University had no problems with Clark Atlanta Saturday evening and blew out the visiting Panthers 49-0 in the Albany State Coliseum.
The win improved the Rams' record to 3-1 on the college football season.
The Golden Rams scored five first half touchdowns to put 35 points on the board and the "Dirty Blue" defense was all over Clark Atlanta's quarterback and running backs and kept the Panthers from even getting close to the goal line until the very end of the game.
Freshman running back Marcus Fulks from Powder Springs scored the game's first two touchdowns on runs of five and six yards, respectively. The second drive was short for the Rams after Javon Wooten set the Rams up at the 31 yard line after breaking free for an excellent punt return.
The Rams started their next possession at midfield after an interception by Malachi Brown. Quarterback Dionte Bonneau thought he had connected with Issaiah Mcray in the end zone for a touchdown pass but the play was called back because of a penalty. Bonneau then hit Wooten with a touchdown pass on the next play and the Rams led 21-0 after kicker Gabriel Ballinas booted the extra point.
The Rams' next drive began at the 32-yard line and it didn't take long. Kam Ward took the handoff and raced down to the seven yard line, then Bonneau hit tight end Kristian Grant with a pass. Grant battled with the defender and hit the ball with the pylon to score six more for the Rams.
The Panthers tried to move the ball quickly as the clock ticked down in the first half but ended up leaving Bonneau and company just enough time to put one more touchdown into the end zone before the half.
Bonneau threw a six yard touchdown pass to Calvin Lewis with just five seconds remaining on the clock. However that pass would not have been possible if Grant had not made a circus catch on a fourth down play and moved the chains to keep the drive going.
In the second half head coach Gabe Giardina used many players off his bench as the Rams held their huge lead. Bonneau was replaced in the third quarter by freshman Jhaydon Sullivan from Winder, Ga. Sullivan didn't throw a touchdown pass, but he did connect for a 50-yard pass play that set up the next Ram touchdown.
In the fourth quarter former Westover quarterback Cameron Hopkins entered the game for the Rams and threw his first college career touchdown pass to end the scoring. Many of the Ram players ran onto the field to congratulate Hopkins and the officials threw an unsportsmanlike penalty for the celebration. To make the touchdown a little more exciting, many of Hopkins' teammates at Westover were in the stands as the team came to watch the game. Westover head coach Adam Miller is a former coach at ASU.
The Panthers finally got a serious scoring threat late in the game but that ended with a 4th and one from the goal when the ASU Ram defense held and kept the Panthers from scoring to preserve the shutout.
Next week the Rams will travel to Fairfield, Ala., near Birmingham for a matchup with the Golden Bears who are among the favorites to win the SIAC West. Last time the two schools met was in the SIAC championship game here in Albany in 2019 which the Bears won.
