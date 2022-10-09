JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Albany State Golden Rams (5-1) won 55-7 Saturday evening in Jacksonville as they rolled up 549 yards on offense while the "Dirty Blue" Rams' defense held Edward Waters to only 94 yards for the entire game.

The win sets up a homecoming showdown for the top spot in the Eastern Division of the SIAC next week against rival Benedict College. Benedict (6-0) will come into the game undefeated after beating Miles College 20-3, the exact same score the Rams defeated the Golden Bears.

