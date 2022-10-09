JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Albany State Golden Rams (5-1) won 55-7 Saturday evening in Jacksonville as they rolled up 549 yards on offense while the "Dirty Blue" Rams' defense held Edward Waters to only 94 yards for the entire game.
The win sets up a homecoming showdown for the top spot in the Eastern Division of the SIAC next week against rival Benedict College. Benedict (6-0) will come into the game undefeated after beating Miles College 20-3, the exact same score the Rams defeated the Golden Bears.
After ASU's Joe Shorter opened the game with a 90-yard kick-off return to put the Rams on the board, Edward Waters tied the game at 7-7 when Jordan Ahmaud picked off a Dionte Bonneau pass and scampered 70-yards for the pick-six, getting almost as many yards as the Tiger offense did all day. But that was the only time the Tigers got into the end zone.
The Rams scored eight touchdowns, from seven different Rams, with the longest drive, time-wise, being the last drive of the day which took 4:41 off of the clock. Only two scoring drives all day took more than two minutes off the clock. Kam Ward scored twice for the Rams, Rashad Jordan scored on a 64-yard pass, Marcuis Fulks scored on a two-yard run, Jhaydon Sullivan scored on a five-yard run then threw a nine-yard pass to former Westover star Cameron Hopkins. Former Thomasville star Tori Sapp scored the final touchdown on a seven-yard run.
"I'm very proud of the entire team," said ASU head coach Gabe Giardina. "We saw a lot of guys play and contribute tonight. The defense played lights out! Offensively, Dionte Bonneau threw the ball down the field the best he has all season, to a lot of different targets. That's the way we love to play - a lot of guys contributing," he continued. "Gilbert Brown did an amazing job on special teams as well."
Bonneau completed 11 of 18 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns. Kam Ward led the running attack with 63 yards while Marcuis Fulks added 61 yards. Freshman Jamill Williams led the receivers with 87 yards on five catches.
The Rams' defense pulled down the Tigers seven times for yard losses and held Edward Waters to just 1.7 yards per carry. Josh Hill, Malik Barnes, and Derek Davis each had four tackles for the "Dirty Blue" defense. Jaree Turner and Malachi Brown each picked off a pass for the Rams.
Homecoming week is coming up and it will be the final home game of the year. The Rams will host Benedict Saturday at the Albany State Coliseum with kick-off set for 2 p.m.