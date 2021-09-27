urgent Albany State runners shine at Coach Gary Wilson Invitational From Staff Reports Sep 27, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Special Logo Special Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Albany State Golden Rams women's cross country team outperformed all SIAC competitors in the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational, hosted by the University of West Georgia over the weekend. ASU was paced by Kiyah Pittmon, who placed 20th overall in the 5K with a time of 21 minutes, 55.23 seconds. Zenay Rhaney was the second Golden Ram to finish in 22nd (22:09.12). Jordan Elder placed 27th (22:56.42) and Zamya Rhaney was 28th (23:04.81). Imani Jones finished 42nd (25:30.96), followed by Jasmine Witchard (26:24.97) and Akilimali Akachi (29:59.31).The ASU women's cross country team returns to action Saturday, Oct. 2 when it hosts the Willie Laster Invitational on the campus of Albany State University. 