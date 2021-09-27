ASU.jpg

The Albany State Golden Rams women's cross country team outperformed all SIAC competitors in the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational, hosted by the University of West Georgia over the weekend. 

ASU was paced by Kiyah Pittmon, who placed 20th overall in the 5K with a time of 21 minutes, 55.23 seconds. Zenay Rhaney was the second Golden Ram to finish in 22nd (22:09.12).

Jordan Elder placed 27th (22:56.42) and Zamya Rhaney was 28th (23:04.81). Imani Jones finished 42nd (25:30.96), followed by Jasmine Witchard (26:24.97) and Akilimali Akachi (29:59.31).

The ASU women's cross country team returns to action Saturday, Oct. 2 when it hosts the Willie Laster Invitational on the campus of Albany State University.

