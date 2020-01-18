AUGUSTA – Two first-half runs and a hot-shooting touch from 3-point range in the opening half from Albany State University were the difference on Saturday afternoon, as the Paine College men’s basketball team fell, 80-63, at home.
Paine dropped to 1-13 and 1-8 in the SIAC, while Albany State improved to 10-8 and 7-2 in conference action.
Senior Randy McClure paced the Golden Rams in scoring, with a double-double performance tallying 18 points and 12 rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.
Mario Young finished with 17 points and six rebounds.
Kamil Brown rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Golden Rams with 12 points and three rebounds.
Albany State came out of the gates quickly, taking an early 8-4 lead. The Golden Rams continued to add points during which four different players scored to give ASU a 18-14 advantage with just under 10 minutes remaining in the half.
Paine College answered with a jumper by Keon Williams to tie the game 21 all with 7:59 left in the first half. The Golden Rams then used a 9-0 run to edge the Lions 30-21 with 4:11 left on the game clock.
Holding a 30-21 lead, the Golden Rams extended their advantage with two 3-point buckets from Mario Young and Titus Burns to take a 38-29 lead with only seconds left to play in the half.
Albany State took a 38-31 lead into the locker room at the half.
Out of the break, Albany State held steady. Despite multiple comeback efforts from the Lions, the Golden Rams never let their lead dip below 17 points for the remainder of the contest.
Up Next: The Golden Rams return to the hardwood for a Monday night road bout in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup against Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.