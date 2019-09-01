The Albany State Golden Rams will open their season Saturday night against the national champion Valdosta State Blazers in Albany at the Albany State University Coliseum on East campus. No one is more ready than Rams’ starting quarterback Kelias Williams.
A junior from Thomasville majoring in business management, but really considering a career in coaching, Williams is returning as the Rams’ starter after winning the job three games into the season last year. He remembers the loss at Valdosta State a year ago and is looking for a different outcome.
“If you practice hard every single day, the game should be easy,” said Williams in an interview last week. “Valdosta State has some good athletes, but we do too, and I believe we can compete with them.”
Williams didn’t start in the game against Valdosta State last year but did play in the third and fourth quarters. He believes his experience from last season has him ready to be a better leader.
“After last year, my leadership role has changed,” he said. “I am much more comfortable on the field. I know the checks to make and I can read the coverages much better. I am seeing things on the field better than I did. When it comes to Valdosta State, I think we can get them into the fourth quarter and then we just have to man up and beat them.”
The Golden Rams returned to Albany for practice on August 9th and have been working in the South Georgia heat each day except Sunday since. The goal has been to improve each day.
“I look to win every day,” Williams said. “I am working to get better every day on the practice field, so I will be able to do what I need to in the game.”
Williams graduated from Thomas County Central where the Yellow Jackets run the triple-option offense. That is Williams’ favorite part of the Golden Rams offense now.
“I like running the triple option now because I did it in high school,” he said. “It opens up more play action and we can do a little more.”
Williams said he is better able to see what is happening on the field this year and one of the things he has no problem seeing is wide receiver Mike Green. Green, a senior from Albany’s Westover HIgh School will be one of the Rams’ biggest offensive threats this season. Williams and Green often throw after practice just getting to know each other better.
“I can find Mike Green,” Williams said with a laugh. “Finding him is easy.”
While Valdosta State is the opening game and heavy on the minds of Williams and the Rams, the SIAC schedule is coming up quick and also in the back of their minds. Last season the Golden Rams won the East Division but fell to Miles College in conference championship and missed a chance for the playoffs. Winning the SIAC is one of Williams’ and the Rams biggest goals this season.
“You don’t have an easy game in the SIAC,” Williams said. “Every game is tough, nothing is going to come easy in this conference. We have to be prepared to play hard every, single game.”