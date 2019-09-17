Albany State wide receiver Mike Green has been selected as the Special Teams Player of the Week for the SIAC for his performance in the Golden Rams’ game against Mississippi College, according to a news release from the SIAC.
Green, a graduate of Westover High School who walked on to the Albany State football team after getting a basketball scholarship elsewhere, had four kickoff returns and two punt returns for a total of 154 yards Saturday night against the Choctaws of Mississippi College. It doesn’t go into the special team category, but Green also caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in double coverage to help the Rams tie the game late.
Others selected as Player of the Week were Taurean Taylor (Tuskegee) who was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Mitchell Smiley (Miles) earned Defensive Player of the Week, released by the league office on Tuesday.
Taylor, a sophomore, ran for a career-high 160 yards as TU won its conference opener in Frankfurt, Kentucky inside Alumni Stadium, 13-6. On eight attempts, the Tucker, Ga. native averaged 20 yards per carry. His 35-yard touchdown run proved to be the game winner.
Smiley led the Miles Golden Bears with a team-high nine tackles, .5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass break up as Miles defeated Morehouse, 45-21, to win the Prince Hall Americanism Football Classic at Sloan-Alumni Stadium.
Tuskegee freshman Andre Auguste was tabbed as the Newcomer of the Week in the SIAC. Auguste played a major role in holding Kentucky State scoreless in the second half finishing with six tackles for 1.5 tackles for a loss. The Miami, Fla. native was a part of a stout defensive line that held KSU to only 270 yards of total offense and 34 yards passing.