ALBANY, Ga. (Feb. 18, 2020) – Albany State's Randy McClure (Paulding, Georgia) scored his 1,000th collegiate point on Saturday, February 15th in the Golden Rams loss to the Wildcats of Fort Valley State University 75-72.
The Paulding, Georgia native has played with the Golden Rams all four years. McClure has scored 1,019 total points to date during his time in Golden Rams uniform.
During the 2018-19 campaign, McClure averaged 9.2 points per game. This season, he leads the team in points per game with 15.5, field goals with 157 made, free throws with 67 made, rebounds 179 total (69 offensive and 110 defensive), blocked shots with 14 and minutes with 952 minutes averaging 38.1 minutes per game. McClure is 8th in the nation for Division 2 basketball in minutes per game as well as 6th in the nation in field goal percentage (67.90%).
McClure will be honored during the Benedict College contest on February 22, 2020.
