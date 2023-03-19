...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO
Albany State's Chase Karn, right, is greeted at the plate by first baseman Nate Lloyd (15) after Karn smashed a long home run over the left field fence during Sunday afternoon's final game of the three game series. Karn, a right fielder from Newcastle, Australia, had nine hits and knocked in six runs during the three games.
ALBANY - A weekend series scheduled for Jacksonville between the Albany State Golden Rams and the Edward Waters University Tigers was moved to Albany because of the weather forecast, but Edward Waters may be regretting that decision. The Golden Rams swept all three games from the Tigers as they scored 40 runs and smacked 38 hits during the three games at ASU West.
In game three of the series. the Rams lined four hits and scored four runs in the top of the first inning Sunday afternoon before Chase Karn belted a home run over the left field fence in the second inning to give ASU a 5-0 en route to an 11-2 win and completed the sweep.
After Zane Ross walked and stole second to get the Ram offense going in the first, Karn singled before Nate Lloyd ripped a single to left field to score Ross and move Karn to third. Lloyd stole second with Hill Corley at the plate and then moved to third on a wild pitch that struck Corley out and scored Karn. Tucker Jordan line a double into left to score Lloyd and later Austin Roberts smacked his first of four hits in the game to score Jordan.
Karn, a sophomore from Newcastle, Australia, belted his homer with nobody on and two outs in the inning.
Albany State connected for 13 hits during the game with Austin Roberts leading the batting for the Rams with four hits and three runs batted in. Karn had three hits with two RBI and Lloyd knocked in two runs with one hit.
The Rams added two more runs in the and four more in the fifth to lead 11-0 before the Tigers' Daquarius Thompkins hit a two-run homer in the sixth to break up the shut-out.
Landon Keifer controlled the mound for the Rams for six innings. He gave up three hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out six.
The earlier game on Sunday was much closer, to begin with. The two teams were tied 5-5 before the pitching for Edward Waters went sideways in the eighth inning.
ASU's Sean Russell was hit by a pitch to open the eight and Lavoisier Fisher belted a triple to score a run and former Terrell Academy star Luke Addison followed with a walk. Former Lee County star Jonathan Logsdon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. That led EWU to bring in a new pitcher - Del Martinez. Martinez took over and then hit Nate Lloyd, Hill Corley, and Zane Ross all in a row and each scored a run but left the bases loaded. EWU then brought in Carson. No one else was hit by pitches but Chase Karn then knocked in a run with a single to left and Austin Roberts followed with another single to left. One out later, Fisher singled to right to score Karn and Addison finished the scoring in that inning with a double to center to score Fisher.
The Rams picked up 14 hits on the game led by Fisher and Karn with three each. Karn and Roberts each knocked in three runs.
Addison picked up the win on the mound for the Rams, pitching just one inning in relief. William Beasley finished the game on the mound for ASU. He pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs on two hits. He struck out four batters.
In the first game on Saturday, former Worth County star Jeremiah Reddell threw a complete game, giving up six hits but only one run with nine strikeouts to lead the Rams to an 11-1 win.
The Rams put seven runs on the board in the first inning as 11 batters went to the plate in the first inning. Lavoisier Fisher led off with a single and later tripled in the inning to score two runs. The Rams also got hits from Zane Ross, Chase Karn, and Dominic Ritigliano in the inning.
Ross capped the scoring in the seventh inning with a three-run homer over the right-field fence.
The Rams scored 11 runs on 11 hits and seven walks. Nine runners were left on base. Fisher and Karn each had three hits. Fisher and Ross led with three RBI each.
The wins improve Albany State's season record to 16-4 overall and 14-1 in the conference. The Rams will play Tuesday at Georgia Southwestern in Americus. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
