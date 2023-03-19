Chase Karn

Albany State's Chase Karn, right, is greeted at the plate by first baseman Nate Lloyd (15) after Karn smashed a long home run over the left field fence during Sunday afternoon's final game of the three game series. Karn, a right fielder from Newcastle, Australia, had nine hits and knocked in six runs during the three games.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - A weekend series scheduled for Jacksonville between the Albany State Golden Rams and the Edward Waters University Tigers was moved to Albany because of the weather forecast, but Edward Waters may be regretting that decision. The Golden Rams swept all three games from the Tigers as they scored 40 runs and smacked 38 hits during the three games at ASU West.

In game three of the series. the Rams lined four hits and scored four runs in the top of the first inning Sunday afternoon before Chase Karn belted a home run over the left field fence in the second inning to give ASU a 5-0 en route to an 11-2 win and completed the sweep.

