ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University Golden Rams football team is set to open its Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play as they face the Panthers of Clark Atlanta University on Saturday afternoon in Panthers Stadium. Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 2 p.m. Tune in on your radip to WBZN 105.5 FM to listen to the game.
News and Notes
The Albany State University Golden Rams football team and the Panthers of Clark Atlanta University will meet for the eighth time on Saturday, September 28th. This game will open up Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play for the Golden Rams. The Golden Rams currently hold a 7-1 series advantage over the Panthers. The last time the two schools met was last season on October 20, 2018 where the Golden Rams collected a 36-3 victory.
The first game of the series was play on October 22, 2011 where the Golden Rams secured a 19-13 victory. The Panthers of Clark Atlanta University secured a 44-36 victory over the Golden Rams on October 21, 2017.
Albany State University enters the contest defeating the University of West Georgia football team 26-14 on September 21st.
The Wolves got on the scoreboard first with adding a two-yard run by Williams at the 6:38 mark in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Albany State got off to a fast start with a 13-play, 85-yard second quarter opening drive that took over seven minutes and ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kelias Williams to Michael Green that put the Golden Rams equal 7-7. After the teams traded punts, ASU extended the lead to 10-7 as Gabriel Ballinas nailed a 44-yard field goal in the second to take the halftime advantage.
The Golden Rams got off to a quick start in the second half with a 40-yard field goal to extend the score 13-7. ASU extended the lead to 16-7 as Gabriel Ballinas nailed a 46-yard field goal in the third quarter. Albany State capped off the scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run by redshirt senior McKinley Habersham with the Golden Rams edging the score 23-7 with 00:33 second left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter Gabriel Ballinas nailed his fourth field goals of the night on a 39-yard field goal to extend the ASU lead further 26-7. The Wolves answered late in the fourth quarter with adding a four-yard touchdown to cut the Golden Rams lead 26-14.
The Golden Rams rushed for 253 yards on 49 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry on the night. The Golden Rams was outgained by the Wolves, 358-356.
Tracy Scott rushed for 97 yards on 15 carries, while Habersham piled up 63 yards on the ground. Williams also threw for 71 yards and one score, completing six passes for 99 yards to Green.
Chris Blackston led the Wolves with 10 tackles, while Rogers added a tackle for loss and one sack.
Defensively, Coemba Jones led the Golden Rams with eight tackles each, while Branderious Rawlings and Jalen Bush racked up five tackles each.
Ballinas averaged 34 yards per punt with a game-high with a long of 46 yards on the night.