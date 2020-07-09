The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference released a statement Thursday canceling all fall sports programs for the remainder of 2020, forcing Albany State University to call off its competitions for the upcoming semester.
Albany State released a statement saying “the health, safety, and well-being of our campus community, alumni and supporters remain a top priority” for the school.
"Suspending fall sports was a very tough decision,” Albany State president Marion Ross Fedrick said. “After many days of deliberation, we determined that we would support the SIAC's decision. We are committed to the health and safety of our students, coaches and the campus community. This decision helps maintain a safe campus for our students, fans and supporters during this time. We know that our student-athletes were looking forward to competing this fall, and we share in their disappointment. It is critical to continue evaluating these types of decisions that ultimately ensure our campus community's safety.”
Albany State also said it will continue to strongly advocate to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for student-athletes, including fall sports during the 2020-21 academic year, and to recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all.
"Albany State University has been deliberate in our evaluation whether or not the Golden Rams can safely compete during the fall,” Albany State athletic director Tony Duckworth said. “In the end, our student-athletes' health and well-being drove this collective decision to suspend our fall sports. I am disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches, especially given their commitment and love for their respective sport. I know our alumni, fans and community look forward to the Golden Rams returning to competition once health conditions improve. I encourage everyone to do your part in our battle with COVID-19 collectively.”
The SIAC made its decision on the overarching concern shared by all SIAC member institutions with regard to the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, students, staff, fans and other campus stakeholders. The conference also said it will assess the possibility of moving fall sports, including football, into the spring semester.
“The decision to extend the SIAC suspension into the fall of 2020 was guided by the prevailing data, science as well as current coronavirus infection trajectories,” SIAC Council of President chairman George T. French Jr. said. “In light of these very difficult realities, and in the context of the overarching priority of all of my colleague SIAC presidents to protect the health, wellness and safety of all of our students and staff, we are confident that the decision announced today is consistent with those fundamental health and safety priorities.”
The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities with headquarters in downtown Atlanta. The SIAC includes Albany State, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University, which are located within a contiguous six-state footprint (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a member of the NCAA Division II.
