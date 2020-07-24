Albany State University head women's soccer coach Kennedy Kabiru has informed ASU athletic director Tony Duckworth he is resigning from his position, effective Aug. 15, 2020.
Under the leadership of Kabiru, the Golden Rams finished 4-11 overall and 2-9 in the Peach Belt Conference play last season, his first leading the team. He was just the second head coach in the history of the young program.
Kabiru, who attended Mount Aloysius College (Pa.), spent the previous two years before ASU leading the women's soccer program at Salem University in Salem, W.Va. His final team at Salem went 13-3-1.
